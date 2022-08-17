Staff Sgt. Blake Gaynor of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes a community partner on a tandem jump in Ottawa, Illinois on 17 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in town conducting tandems ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan Pemberton)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854684
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-id671-999
|Filename:
|DOD_109172802
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|OTTAWA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team visits Illinois for tandem event ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
