    All-female Kuwait Special Forces Members Train with U.S. Soldiers, Kuwait Aug 2022

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.18.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Soldiers provide medical familiarization training to Kuwait Special Forces members at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 17, 2022. The all-female teams participated in a four-day event that included classroom portions and practical application with a final demonstration of skills learned. Using simulated patients, they received instruction on how to care for injuries related to: burns, eyes, fractures, heat and cold, decompression, and airways. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:29
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Area Support Group-Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Kuwait Ministry of Interior
    Kuwait Female Special Forces

