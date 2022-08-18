All-female Kuwait Special Forces Members Train with U.S. Soldiers, Kuwait Aug 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers provide medical familiarization training to Kuwait Special Forces members at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 17, 2022. The all-female teams participated in a four-day event that included classroom portions and practical application with a final demonstration of skills learned. Using simulated patients, they received instruction on how to care for injuries related to: burns, eyes, fractures, heat and cold, decompression, and airways. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)