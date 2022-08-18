All-female Kuwait Special Forces Members Train with U.S. Soldiers, Kuwait Aug 2022

U.S. Soldiers provide medical familiarization training to Kuwait Special Forces members at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 17, 2022. The all-female teams participated in a four-day event that included classroom portions and practical application with a final demonstration of skills learned. Using simulated patients, they received instruction on how to care for injuries related to: burns, eyes, fractures, heat and cold, decompression, and airways. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854676
|VIRIN:
|220818-D-VN697-241
|Filename:
|DOD_109172786
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
