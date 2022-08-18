Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprise competed Aug. 14-17 at Fort Benning, Georgia, for an opportunity to be named AMC Soldier and NCO of the Year, and to become members of AMC's first ever Best Squad. Highlights from the four-day contest featured a series of field, battle drills, classroom and boardroom events challenging competing Soldiers physically and mentally.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854675
    VIRIN: 220818-A-NF979-054
    Filename: DOD_109172785
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 Highlights, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nco
    best warrior
    soldiers
    amc
    army materiel command
    best squad
    amcbwc22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT