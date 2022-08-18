AMC Best Warrior Competition 2022 Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprise competed Aug. 14-17 at Fort Benning, Georgia, for an opportunity to be named AMC Soldier and NCO of the Year, and to become members of AMC's first ever Best Squad. Highlights from the four-day contest featured a series of field, battle drills, classroom and boardroom events challenging competing Soldiers physically and mentally.