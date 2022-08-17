Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Best Warrior Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Putting their skills to the test, Soldiers from across the globe completed in this year’s Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, Aug. 14-17, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854674
    VIRIN: 220817-A-FK481-087
    Filename: DOD_109172784
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    This work, AMC Best Warrior Competition, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCBWC22

