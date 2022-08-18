Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Careers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Enjoy this video highlighting Army Medicine careers thought at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

    Video produced by MEDVID TV. For more information on the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence contact MEDCoE DCOMM/Public Affairs: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.dcomm@army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 11:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 854662
    VIRIN: 220818-D-UD066-877
    Filename: DOD_109172647
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Careers, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT