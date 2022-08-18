Enjoy this video highlighting Army Medicine careers thought at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.
Video produced by MEDVID TV. For more information on the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence contact MEDCoE DCOMM/Public Affairs: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.dcomm@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 11:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|854662
|VIRIN:
|220818-D-UD066-877
|Filename:
|DOD_109172647
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MEDCoE Careers, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT