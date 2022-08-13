A multimedia piece about siblings, Spc. Veronica Hamilton and Pvt. Devon Hamilton, serving together at the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) on Fort McCoy, WI. The siblings are serving their first annual training together.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854206
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-RK866-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109166371
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sibling soldiers serve side-by-side, by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT