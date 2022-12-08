Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC Welcomes New Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John Allen assumes command of the Air Force Installation and
    Mission Support Center on August 12 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

    Allen, who previously commanded the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, a
    subordinate unit of AFIMSC, replaced Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, who is retiring
    after 31 years of service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854205
    VIRIN: 220812-F-HE309-841
    Filename: DOD_109166354
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC Welcomes New Commander, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maj. Gen. John Allen
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT