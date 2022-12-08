Maj. Gen. John Allen assumes command of the Air Force Installation and
Mission Support Center on August 12 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Allen, who previously commanded the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, a
subordinate unit of AFIMSC, replaced Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, who is retiring
after 31 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 12:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854205
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-HE309-841
|Filename:
|DOD_109166354
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC Welcomes New Commander, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
