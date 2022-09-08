Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB conducts Ukraine security assistance mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load palletized explosives onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2022. The United States has continued to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $11.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854204
    VIRIN: 220810-F-MO780-9002
    Filename: DOD_109166333
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB conducts Ukraine security assistance mission, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Dover AFB
    Ukraine
    Cargo
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT