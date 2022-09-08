Dover AFB conducts Ukraine security assistance mission

Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load palletized explosives onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2022. The United States has continued to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $11.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854204
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-MO780-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109166333
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
