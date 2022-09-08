Dover AFB conducts Ukraine security assistance mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load palletized explosives onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2022. The United States has continued to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $11.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)