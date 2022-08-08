Bravo Company Gas Chamber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare and perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 8, 2022. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gasses and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)