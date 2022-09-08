U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, compete in the Sappers Leader Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 9, 2022. The Sappers Leader Competition is an annual event attended by combat engineers from across the Marine Corps in order to exchange skills and determine the most proficient unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854196
|VIRIN:
|220809-M-CS389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109166119
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sappers Leader Competition B-roll Part 2, by LCpl Ethan R. Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT