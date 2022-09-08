Sappers Leader Competition B-roll Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, compete in the Sappers Leader Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 9, 2022. The Sappers Leader Competition is an annual event attended by combat engineers from across the Marine Corps in order to exchange skills and determine the most proficient unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)