Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation KUDOS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted activities to help military children better understand deployments during Operation KUDOS, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event was designed to put children ages 4-13 in the trenches of preparing for military missions through fun simulations and discussion. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 854191
    VIRIN: 220815-F-VE661-166
    Filename: DOD_109165953
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation KUDOS, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kids
    Air Force
    Training
    Deployment
    KUDOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT