Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted activities to help military children better understand deployments during Operation KUDOS, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event was designed to put children ages 4-13 in the trenches of preparing for military missions through fun simulations and discussion. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|854191
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-VE661-166
|Filename:
|DOD_109165953
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation KUDOS, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
