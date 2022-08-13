Vermont Infantry Trains Soldier Marksmanship Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in a stress shooting exercises at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 13, 2022. Soldiers negotiate obstacles and fire live rounds using M4 carbines and squad automatic weapons. The goal of the training is to build individual Soldier skills and confidence in a scenario replicating movement in combat. (U.S. Army video b-roll by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)