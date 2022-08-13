Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Infantry Trains Soldier Marksmanship Skills

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in a stress shooting exercises at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 13, 2022. Soldiers negotiate obstacles and fire live rounds using M4 carbines and squad automatic weapons. The goal of the training is to build individual Soldier skills and confidence in a scenario replicating movement in combat. (U.S. Army video b-roll by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854187
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-BA489-003
    Filename: DOD_109165934
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Vermont Infantry Trains Soldier Marksmanship Skills, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

