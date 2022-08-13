Vermont Infantry Trains Soldier Marksmanship Skills

U.S. Army Soldiers of Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in a stress shooting exercises at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 13, 2022. Soldiers negotiate obstacles and fire live rounds using M4 carbines and squad automatic weapons. The goal of the training is to build individual Soldier skills and confidence in a scenario replicating movement in combat. (U.S. Army video b-roll by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854187
|VIRIN:
|220813-Z-BA489-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109165934
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
