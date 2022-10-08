Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220810-RTA-INFOCUS-CHANGEOFCOMMAND

    SPAIN

    08.10.2022

    Video by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Captain Edward d. Sundberg relieved captain William k. Gantt as commander of command task force six-five and commodore destroyer squadron six-zero during a change of command ceremony on the USS porter at naval station Rota, Spain, on Aug. 5th.

    Change-of-Command
    Navy
    USS Porter

