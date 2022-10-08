220810-RTA-INFOCUS-CHANGEOFCOMMAND

Captain Edward d. Sundberg relieved captain William k. Gantt as commander of command task force six-five and commodore destroyer squadron six-zero during a change of command ceremony on the USS porter at naval station Rota, Spain, on Aug. 5th.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 08:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854182
|VIRIN:
|220810-N-OC644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109165808
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
