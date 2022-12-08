Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd FW at Northern Lightning 2022

    VOLK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron and 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force, Florida, participate in exercise Northern Lighting at Volk Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 8-19. While in Wisconsin, the 33rd FW will conduct tactical-level, joint training to emphasize user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full-spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854171
    VIRIN: 220814-F-MX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165369
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: VOLK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, US

