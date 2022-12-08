Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron and 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force, Florida, participate in exercise Northern Lighting at Volk Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 8-19. While in Wisconsin, the 33rd FW will conduct tactical-level, joint training to emphasize user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full-spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854171
|VIRIN:
|220814-F-MX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109165369
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|VOLK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 33rd FW at Northern Lightning 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
