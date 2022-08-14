Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads Prepare for Competition

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Video by Spc. James Liker and Sgt. Andre Taylor

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors prepare for future competitions, Aug. 14, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Liker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854165
    VIRIN: 220814-A-HN868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165247
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    III CORPS
    Best Squad Competition
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22

