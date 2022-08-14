U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads Prepare for Competition

FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors prepare for future competitions, Aug. 14, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Liker)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854165
|VIRIN:
|220814-A-HN868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109165247
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
