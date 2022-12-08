Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 22 teaser video

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis, Spc. Benhur Ayettey, Sgt. Max Elliott and Spc. Olivia Lauer

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable and cost-effective readiness producer. Northern Strike maintains, improves and exceeds directed training levels by providing a venue for units to maximize training proficiencies and reduce/validate post-mobilization training requirements.

    In this video, field artillery and aviation units from the Ohio and Florida National Guard are featured conducting sling load and live-fire exercises.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 21:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854164
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-AZ941-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165232
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    This work, Northern Strike 22 teaser video, by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, SPC Benhur Ayettey, SGT Max Elliott and SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard
    Field Artillery
    Florida National Guard
    Aviation
    usarmy
    Northern Strike 22

