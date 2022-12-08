Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable and cost-effective readiness producer. Northern Strike maintains, improves and exceeds directed training levels by providing a venue for units to maximize training proficiencies and reduce/validate post-mobilization training requirements.
In this video, field artillery and aviation units from the Ohio and Florida National Guard are featured conducting sling load and live-fire exercises.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 21:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854164
|VIRIN:
|220813-Z-AZ941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109165232
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 22 teaser video, by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, SPC Benhur Ayettey, SGT Max Elliott and SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
