    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct SME Training - B-Roll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conduct Subject Matter Expert training on dissembling and reassembling weapons, Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear, and medical operations at Fort Hood, Texas, August 14, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best the in U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22

