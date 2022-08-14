FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conduct Subject Matter Expert training on dissembling and reassembling weapons, Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear, and medical operations at Fort Hood, Texas, August 14, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best the in U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 05:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854162
|VIRIN:
|220814-A-HV314-0006
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109165229
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct SME Training - B-Roll, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
