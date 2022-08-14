US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct SME Training - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition conduct Subject Matter Expert training on dissembling and reassembling weapons, Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear, and medical operations at Fort Hood, Texas, August 14, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best the in U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)