Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Video by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Forces Command Best Squad Competition's aquatic event, at Abrams Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, August 12, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 18:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854161
    VIRIN: 220814-A-TQ043-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165149
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, by PV1 Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT