    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Training on Crew Served Weapons

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Warrant Officer Candidate Clevon Wright 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 84th Training Command trains Soldiers to qualify on crew served weapons in order to increase readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Cadet Clevon Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854156
    VIRIN: 220813-A-JC473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165014
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Training on Crew Served Weapons, by Warrant Officer Candidate Clevon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARC 86th 84th Exercise News Day 318th TPASE

