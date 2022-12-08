U.S Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment conduct a Joint Air-Ground Task Force demonstration with the support of Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific Region. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and venders, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854145
|VIRIN:
|220812-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109164892
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaneohe Bay Air Show 2022, MCBH, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
