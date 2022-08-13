U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Edward G. Bailey, an MV-22 Osprey Pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (VMM-363), Angela Bestwick, a Marine Biologist with Naval Facilities Pacific, and Darrick Pohaku, a resident of Oahu, provide answers to interview questions at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022.
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 00:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854140
|VIRIN:
|220813-M-FF468-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109164811
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 2 Interviews, by LCpl Isaiah Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT