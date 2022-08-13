2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Edward G. Bailey, an MV-22 Osprey Pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (VMM-363), Angela Bestwick, a Marine Biologist with Naval Facilities Pacific, and Darrick Pohaku, a resident of Oahu, provide answers to interview questions at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022.

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Maximilian C. Campbell)