Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Army Team of the Year Winners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Staff Sgt. Mark S. Owens and Spc. Brady L. Dunn, from the 759th EOD Company, 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, earned first place in the all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 15 – 19. The winning team earned Meritorious Service Medals, championship belts and a chance to skydive with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, among many other awards. Watch as the All Army EOD Team of the Year, Spc. Brady Dunn & Staff Sgt. Mark Owens, 759th Ordnance Company, talk about why events like the All Army ToY are important for the EOD field as a whole.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854138
    VIRIN: 220519-A-DD152-712
    Filename: DOD_109164779
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Team of the Year Winners, by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TOY
    Competition
    EOD
    Team of the Year
    EOD Tech
    All Army TOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT