All Army Team of the Year Winners

Staff Sgt. Mark S. Owens and Spc. Brady L. Dunn, from the 759th EOD Company, 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, earned first place in the all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 15 – 19. The winning team earned Meritorious Service Medals, championship belts and a chance to skydive with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, among many other awards. Watch as the All Army EOD Team of the Year, Spc. Brady Dunn & Staff Sgt. Mark Owens, 759th Ordnance Company, talk about why events like the All Army ToY are important for the EOD field as a whole.