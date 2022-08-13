Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Community B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Airshow attendees walk around, visit vendors, and participate in activities as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 00:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854124
    VIRIN: 220813-M-FF468-1001
    Filename: DOD_109164354
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

