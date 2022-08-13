Airshow attendees walk around, visit vendors, and participate in activities as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854124
|VIRIN:
|220813-M-FF468-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109164354
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Community B-Roll, by LCpl Isaiah Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
