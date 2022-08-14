Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Papua New Guinea

    MANUS ISLAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.14.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Manus, Papua New Guinea, on Aug. 14, 2022, from Guam as part of a patrol headed south to assist partner nations in upholding and asserting their sovereignty while protecting U.S. national interests. The U.S. Coast Guard is participating with partners to support the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency-led Operation Island Chief and the larger Operation Blue Pacific through patrols in the Western Pacific in August and September 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by USCGC Oliver Henry)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard participating in Operation Island Chief, Operation Blue Pacific 2022

