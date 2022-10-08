Royal Australian Air Force Air Craft Technicians assigned to No. 37 Squadron install a fire detection sensor onto a C-130J Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 10, 2022 during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 00:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854117
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-AT619-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109164242
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Australian Air Force Installs Fire Wire at RF-A 22-3, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT