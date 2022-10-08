Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Air Force Installs Fire Wire at RF-A 22-3

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Craft Technicians assigned to No. 37 Squadron install a fire detection sensor onto a C-130J Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 10, 2022 during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854117
    VIRIN: 220810-F-AT619-1002
    Filename: DOD_109164242
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force Installs Fire Wire at RF-A 22-3, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF
    C-130J
    37 Squadron
    REDFLAGALASKA22
    Australian Maintainers

