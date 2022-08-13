Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker - B-Roll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors receive a brief and participate in an Ice Breaker on Day 0 of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 22:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854116
    VIRIN: 220813-A-HV314-0006
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109164236
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker - B-Roll, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22

