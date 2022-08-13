FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors receive a brief and participate in an Ice Breaker on Day 0 of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 22:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854116
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-HV314-0006
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109164236
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker - B-Roll, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT