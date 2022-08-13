US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors receive a brief and participate in an Ice Breaker on Day 0 of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)