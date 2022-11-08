U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clive McLean gives his insight on what it's like to work as an Aircrew Flight Equipment technician during RED FLAG Alaska 22-3, August 11, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. In the two week span of RF-A 22-3 SrA McLean supported multiple airframes from Cannon Air Force Base, Kadena Air Base, and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 23:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854115
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-AT619-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109164188
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Interview From RF-A 22-3, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
