Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Interview From RF-A 22-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clive McLean gives his insight on what it's like to work as an Aircrew Flight Equipment technician during RED FLAG Alaska 22-3, August 11, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. In the two week span of RF-A 22-3 SrA McLean supported multiple airframes from Cannon Air Force Base, Kadena Air Base, and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 23:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854115
    VIRIN: 220811-F-AT619-1009
    Filename: DOD_109164188
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Interview From RF-A 22-3, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight equipment
    AFE
    JPARC
    MC-130J
    REDFLAGALASKA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT