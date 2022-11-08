Aircrew Flight Equipment Interview From RF-A 22-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854115" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clive McLean gives his insight on what it's like to work as an Aircrew Flight Equipment technician during RED FLAG Alaska 22-3, August 11, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. In the two week span of RF-A 22-3 SrA McLean supported multiple airframes from Cannon Air Force Base, Kadena Air Base, and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)