U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick Nelligan, command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, discusses the importance of Northern Strike, training with all three Army components, joint and civilian counterparts, as well as recruiting and retention Aug. 13, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854114
|VIRIN:
|220813-Z-SD031-2001
|PIN:
|220813
|Filename:
|DOD_109164160
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CW5 Nelligan speaks at Camp Grayling's Northern Strike, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT