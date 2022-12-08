FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors arriving in Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Liker)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 01:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854087
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-HN868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109163582
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads Arrives to Fort Hood 2022, by SPC James Liker and SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT