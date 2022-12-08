Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads Arrives to Fort Hood 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Spc. James Liker and Sgt. Andre Taylor

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors arriving in Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Liker)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854087
    VIRIN: 220812-A-HN868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109163582
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads Arrives to Fort Hood 2022, by SPC James Liker and SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    III CORPS
    Best Squad Competition
    FORSCOMBSC22

