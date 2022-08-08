Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Bryce Woollett and Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Derek Cox discuss RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 on August 8, 2022.RF-A is designed to provide realistic training essential to the continued development and improvement of combined and joint interoperability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 20:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854077
|VIRIN:
|220808-D-IZ569-251
|Filename:
|DOD_109163357
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 RAAF Interviews, by Erin Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT