    29th CAB's Sustainment Team

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade's Tactical Operations Center's sustainment section, Maryland National Guard, conducts a group interview highlighting their experiences for Northern Strike '22 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 11, 2022. The sustainment section includes logistics, personnel, contracting, brigade surgeon, and chaplain services. The 29th CAB provides All-Domain Command and Control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 18:43
    Category: Package
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    This work, 29th CAB's Sustainment Team, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Tactical Operations Center
    Aviation
    Northern Strike '22

