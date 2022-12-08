Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th CAB Staff Spotlight: Intelligence section

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Root, geospatial engineer, 1st Lt. Kevin Tse, assistant intelligence officer, and Spc. Kary Horne Jr., intelligence analyst, with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard talk about their favorite parts of their job during Northern Strike 22 in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. Northern Strike ’22 brings approximately 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022, at the National All Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 18:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854070
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-KF832-1001
    Filename: DOD_109163304
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th CAB Staff Spotlight: Intelligence section, by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th MPAD
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Northern Strike 22

