29th CAB Staff Spotlight: Intelligence section

Staff Sgt. Daniel Root, geospatial engineer, 1st Lt. Kevin Tse, assistant intelligence officer, and Spc. Kary Horne Jr., intelligence analyst, with the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard talk about their favorite parts of their job during Northern Strike 22 in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. Northern Strike ’22 brings approximately 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022, at the National All Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
