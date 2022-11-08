Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUMMER FURY 22

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducted exercise Summer Fury 22, which took place
    from Aug. 1-5, 2022 across California. Summer Fury 22 enhanced
    Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increased aviation operations
    proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps'
    largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable,
    deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine
    Corps Video by Cpl. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854069
    VIRIN: 220812-M-TZ536-1001
    Filename: DOD_109163297
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SUMMER FURY 22, by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    Marine Aviation
    MAGTF
    MAG-39
    Summer Fury
    EABO

