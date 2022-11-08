3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducted exercise Summer Fury 22, which took place
from Aug. 1-5, 2022 across California. Summer Fury 22 enhanced
Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increased aviation operations
proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps'
largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable,
deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine
Corps Video by Cpl. Sean Potter)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854069
|VIRIN:
|220812-M-TZ536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109163297
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SUMMER FURY 22, by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT