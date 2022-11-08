9 AMXS B-Roll Package 2

The 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron services planes including the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 talon on Beale Air Force Base, August 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854063
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-WX919-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109163231
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
