Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9 AMXS B-Roll Package 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron services planes including the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 talon on Beale Air Force Base, August 11, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854063
    VIRIN: 220811-F-WX919-002
    Filename: DOD_109163231
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 AMXS B-Roll Package 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintainer
    U 2 Dragon Lady
    9 AMXS
    9th Maintenance Squadron
    Maintainer Broll
    Recce Town

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT