Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan Air National Guard Integrated Combat Turn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSCODA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 127th Wing, and maintainers from the Michigan and Oklahoma Air National Guard, take part in an integrated combat turn, during Northern Agility 22-2, at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, in Oscoda, Michigan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854058
    VIRIN: 220810-F-JK012-436
    Filename: DOD_109163010
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: OSCODA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Air National Guard Integrated Combat Turn, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    Integrated Combat Turn
    Northern Agility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT