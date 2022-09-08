Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Social Media reel)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from around the globe during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2022. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored combat air training exercise designed to provide U.S. and its partnered or allied nations the opportunity to test their ability to fly, maintain, and support in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854050
    VIRIN: 220809-F-HF074-1001
    Filename: DOD_109162837
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Social Media reel), by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SocialMedia #Reel #AirPower #RAAF #INDOPACIFIC #5thGen

