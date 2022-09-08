Service members from around the globe during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2022. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored combat air training exercise designed to provide U.S. and its partnered or allied nations the opportunity to test their ability to fly, maintain, and support in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854050
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-HF074-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109162837
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Social Media reel), by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
