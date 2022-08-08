Coast Guard repatriates 34 people to Cuba; transfers 1 suspected smuggler

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada law enforcement crew comes alongside a migration vessel approximately 6 miles south of Long Key, Florida, Aug. 8, 2022. The people were repatriated on Aug. 12, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Islamorada)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854049
|VIRIN:
|220808-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109162811
|Length:
|00:00:01
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
