MAGTF-23 Completes ITX 4-22

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, conduct Integrated Training Exercise 4-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 18 through Aug. 2, 2022. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Matthew Teutsch, Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Ryan Schmid, and Lance Cpl. Jennifer De La Cruz)
