Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAGTF-23 Completes ITX 4-22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz, Cpl. Ryan Schmid, Cpl. James Stanfield and Sgt. Matthew Teutsch

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, conduct Integrated Training Exercise 4-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 18 through Aug. 2, 2022. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Matthew Teutsch, Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Ryan Schmid, and Lance Cpl. Jennifer De La Cruz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854048
    VIRIN: 220812-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109162774
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    23rd Marine Regiment
    MARFORRES
    MAGTF-23
    USMCnews
    MFRITX422

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT