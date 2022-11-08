Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT Bi-Weekly SITREP Video

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs, Sgt. Jerod Hathaway and Capt. Cortland Henderson

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-Weekly SITREP Video for 2-2 SBCT.

    Lancers and their families participate in an Organizational Day on Lancer Field Aug. 1, 2022.

    Squads from Lancer Brigade compete in a Best Squad Competition on Lewis North Aug. 4-5, 2022.

    Soldiers from B/2-17 FA complete an air raid exercise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854042
    VIRIN: 220811-A-AW467-168
    Filename: DOD_109162665
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT Bi-Weekly SITREP Video, by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, SGT Jerod Hathaway and CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LancerBrigade

