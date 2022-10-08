23 SFS tests new female body armor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 23rd Security Forces Squadron and 823rd Base Defense Squadron tests the newest iteration of female body armor at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 10, 2022. Observers from the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, visited Moody AFB to watch demonstrations of the new armor in routine and tactical situations. The renovations made to the female body armor were made to increase their flexibility, agility and mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)