The 23rd Security Forces Squadron and 823rd Base Defense Squadron tests the newest iteration of female body armor at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 10, 2022. Observers from the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, visited Moody AFB to watch demonstrations of the new armor in routine and tactical situations. The renovations made to the female body armor were made to increase their flexibility, agility and mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|854035
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-GO302-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109162581
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 23 SFS tests new female body armor, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
