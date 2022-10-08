Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 SFS tests new female body armor

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Security Forces Squadron and 823rd Base Defense Squadron tests the newest iteration of female body armor at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 10, 2022. Observers from the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, visited Moody AFB to watch demonstrations of the new armor in routine and tactical situations. The renovations made to the female body armor were made to increase their flexibility, agility and mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 14:12
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    agility
    lethality
    female body armor
    23 SFS
    823 BDS

