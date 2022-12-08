Future of Warfare: Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jonathan Pickup, intelligence lead with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, and Capt. Christopher Teska, company commander with Company B, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, speak on the Marine Corps renewed focus on Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance (RXR), Aug.12, 2022. RXR training hones Marines' capability to operate forward within an adversary’s weapons engagement zone to provide integrated deterrence by providing commanders options to fight for information across all domains, hold adversarial targets at risk, and provide critical links for naval and joint fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)