Women's Equality Day 2022 Virtual Observance at the DHA

This Women's Equality Observance is hosted by Christianne Whitten with Lt. Gen. Place and features a presentation by Brigadier General Mary Krueger.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 09:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|854010
|VIRIN:
|220811-O-XH734-214
|Filename:
|DOD_109161826
|Length:
|00:57:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
