    Women's Equality Day 2022 Virtual Observance at the DHA

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    This Women's Equality Observance is hosted by Christianne Whitten with Lt. Gen. Place and features a presentation by Brigadier General Mary Krueger.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 09:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 854010
    VIRIN: 220811-O-XH734-214
    Filename: DOD_109161826
    Length: 00:57:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day 2022 Virtual Observance at the DHA, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    women's equality
    women's history month
    women's rights

