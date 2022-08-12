Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stargazer from SERE: Taking Celestial Navigation to New Heights

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Air Refueling Wing Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, takes his passion for photography and his knowledge of the night sky and merges them together with breathtaking results. This unique hobby of astral photography not only helps Mitchell unwind and focus on self reflection, but it also provides him with a wealth of knowledge to pass down to those he teaches during land navigation courses.

    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

