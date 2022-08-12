Stargazer from SERE: Taking Celestial Navigation to New Heights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Air Refueling Wing Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, takes his passion for photography and his knowledge of the night sky and merges them together with breathtaking results. This unique hobby of astral photography not only helps Mitchell unwind and focus on self reflection, but it also provides him with a wealth of knowledge to pass down to those he teaches during land navigation courses.