Cherry Point Sailors Sharpen Battlefield Medicine Skills

Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, refined their battlefield medicine skills the first week of August.
The Sailors, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, completed Tactical Combat Casualty Care, a program of instruction developed to teach lifesaving, evidence-based techniques to keep wounded patients alive in austere environments.
