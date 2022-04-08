Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Sharpen Battlefield Medicine Skills

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, refined their battlefield medicine skills the first week of August.

    The Sailors, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, completed Tactical Combat Casualty Care, a program of instruction developed to teach lifesaving, evidence-based techniques to keep wounded patients alive in austere environments.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 07:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854006
    VIRIN: 220804-O-KJ310-959
    PIN: 80422
    Filename: DOD_109161735
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    Cherry Point
    Navy Medicine
    US Marines
    US Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    NavyMedicine

