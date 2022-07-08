Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Jones Works with NATO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    08.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Zachery Blevins 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Spc. Hayden Jones ,an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about what its like to deploy to Romania and work with NATO Allies Aug 7, 2022.

    101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with Allies and partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter aggression in the region. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854004
    VIRIN: 220807-A-HT963-436
    Filename: DOD_109161691
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO 
    Hometown: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Jones Works with NATO, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT