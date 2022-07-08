Spc. Hayden Jones ,an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about what its like to deploy to Romania and work with NATO Allies Aug 7, 2022.
101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with Allies and partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter aggression in the region. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854004
|VIRIN:
|220807-A-HT963-436
|Filename:
|DOD_109161691
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
|Hometown:
|BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Jones Works with NATO, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT