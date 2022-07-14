Meet the Mascots: Jinx

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Jinx, the 39th Communications Squadron mascot! She has been an Incirlik Air Base resident for over 12 years. In her earlier years, Jinx was standing guard over the 39th CS compound. Nowadays her duties include taking naps, stealing food, and most importantly, providing morale for service members across base. If you see Jinx, don't be shy, say hi!