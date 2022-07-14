Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Mascots: Jinx

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Meet Jinx, the 39th Communications Squadron mascot! She has been an Incirlik Air Base resident for over 12 years. In her earlier years, Jinx was standing guard over the 39th CS compound. Nowadays her duties include taking naps, stealing food, and most importantly, providing morale for service members across base. If you see Jinx, don't be shy, say hi!

