Meet Jinx, the 39th Communications Squadron mascot! She has been an Incirlik Air Base resident for over 12 years. In her earlier years, Jinx was standing guard over the 39th CS compound. Nowadays her duties include taking naps, stealing food, and most importantly, providing morale for service members across base. If you see Jinx, don't be shy, say hi!
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 01:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853997
|VIRIN:
|220714-F-EZ689-236
|Filename:
|DOD_109161600
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet the Mascots: Jinx, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
