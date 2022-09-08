Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: 1st MARDIV CG visits MRF-D 22

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division (MARDIV), visits Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 9 through 11, 2022. The 1st MARDIV commanding general visited Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 22, and members of the ADF, in Darwin to gain insight into the rotation's current operations and capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

