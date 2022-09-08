U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division (MARDIV), visits Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 9 through 11, 2022. The 1st MARDIV commanding general visited Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 22, and members of the ADF, in Darwin to gain insight into the rotation's current operations and capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 00:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853996
|VIRIN:
|220812-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161566
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: 1st MARDIV CG visits MRF-D 22, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
