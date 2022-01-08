909th ARS fuels fifth-gen during RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, refuels fifth generation aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world. During the flight the 909th serviced four F-35 Lightnings and four F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 23:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Refueling
    F-22
    F-35
    JBER
    909th Aerial Refueling Squadron
    RedFlagAlaska22

