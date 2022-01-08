909th ARS fuels fifth-gen during RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, refuels fifth generation aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world. During the flight the 909th serviced four F-35 Lightnings and four F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)