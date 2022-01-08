A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, refuels fifth generation aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world. During the flight the 909th serviced four F-35 Lightnings and four F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 23:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853992
|VIRIN:
|220801-F-AT619-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109161491
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 909th ARS fuels fifth-gen during RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
