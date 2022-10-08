Teacher of the year 2022, MCBH

Whitney Aragaki, 2022 Hawai’i State Teacher of the Year, rides in the back of an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to The Blue Angels as part of the Blue Angels Key Influencer Program, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2022. The Key Influencer program is provided through The Blue Angels with the ultimate goal to promote a culture of excellence within the community and inspire youth to work hard towards achieving their goals. Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosted the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, “Blues on the Bay”, on Aug. 13-14. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
