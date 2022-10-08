Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teacher of the year 2022, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Whitney Aragaki, 2022 Hawai’i State Teacher of the Year, rides in the back of an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to The Blue Angels as part of the Blue Angels Key Influencer Program, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2022. The Key Influencer program is provided through The Blue Angels with the ultimate goal to promote a culture of excellence within the community and inspire youth to work hard towards achieving their goals. Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosted the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, “Blues on the Bay”, on Aug. 13-14. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 03:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853954
    VIRIN: 220811-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109161203
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, Teacher of the year 2022, MCBH, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS

