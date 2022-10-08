Teacher of the year 2022, MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Whitney Aragaki, 2022 Hawai’i State Teacher of the Year, rides in the back of an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to The Blue Angels as part of the Blue Angels Key Influencer Program, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2022. The Key Influencer program is provided through The Blue Angels with the ultimate goal to promote a culture of excellence within the community and inspire youth to work hard towards achieving their goals. Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosted the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, “Blues on the Bay”, on Aug. 13-14. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)